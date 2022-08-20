Watch Now
5 killed in wrong-way crash in Miami-Dade county

Five people were killed in a head-on wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 20, 2022
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Five people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 4:30 a.m. a man driving a silver Infiniti sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes struck a Honda sedan containing five females in a head-on collision. Their ages are unknown.

All five females died at the scene.

The man driving the Infiniti was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

