West Palm Beach man turns $10 into $2 million after purchasing winning ticket at Publix

Joan Gonzalez Tamarit bought winning ticket at store located on Southern Boulevard
Florida Lottery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man is celebrating a big win playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials announced Thursday that Joan Gonzalez Tamarit, 26, of West Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million top prize from the SILVER STREAK scratch-off game.

Tamarit bought his $10 winning ticket at a Publix located at 828 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,195,000.

The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.  

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44. However, the odds of winning $2 million are 1-in-3,603,930.

