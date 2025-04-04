Belle Glade teen turns $5 into $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A 19-year-old Palm Beach County man has a little extra cash to plan for his future after turning $5 into $1 million!
The Florida Lottery announced Friday that Derrell Ray, 19, of Belle Glade claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Ray chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Lottery officials said he purchased his winning ticket from a Chevron gas station located at 11711 Okeechobee Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach.
The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The 50X THE CASH scratch-off game launched in January 2024.
Players have a 1-in-3.96 overall chance of winning. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-3,023,910.