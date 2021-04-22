'We'll be fine,' Gov. Ron DeSantis says after lawsuit filed

WELLINGTON, Fla. — If Gov. Ron DeSantis is concerned about litigation related to Florida's new so-called "anti-riot" law, he certainly didn't convey it.

DeSantis briefly spoke about the new law as he left a news conference Thursday morning in Wellington.

"We'll be fine," DeSantis said when WPTV's Matt Sczesny asked him about the federal lawsuit filed by the nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation.

The lawsuit argues the new law violates First Amendment protections for free speech, Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment and 14th Amendment protections of due process.

But DeSantis said the law has "a lot of great support" and pointed out that "Florida's leading the way, yet again, on public safety."

DeSantis signed the bill into law earlier this week. The law places tougher penalties on protesters who participate in a violent demonstration.

The new law will take effect July 1.