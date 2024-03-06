Unrest in Haiti could increase migrant encounters in Florida, says immigration attorney

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — As the unrest in Haiti heightens, immigration in Florida may start to increase, too.

On Monday, The Associated Press reported that heavily armed gangs tried to seize control of Haiti's main international airport in Port-au-Prince, exchanging gunfire with police.

Tequesta 6 migrants apprehended after boat lands in Coral Cove Park area Allen Cone

It's the latest attack on a government site after hundreds of inmates fled Haiti's main prison when gang members stormed the facility.

"Up until this point, the international airports were the safest places to be," Roger Sands, vice president of Administration for Missionary Flights International said. "The safety factor’s been extremely worse."

John Bryja/WPTV "Roger Sands, vice president of Administration for Missionary Flights International, says flights have been grounded to Haiti.



Missionary Flights International, or MFI, is a nonprofit in Fort Pierce that flies boxes of supplies to around 600 missionaries in Haiti and other countries.

For the first time in a long time, the organization was forced to ground its flights.

"We just can’t take the risk of our staff," Sands said.

"We can’t fly into an airport that’s physically closed," added Larry Campbell, vice president of operations for MFI. "At this point, we also have people that, because of the danger, want to come out."

That apparently may apply to many Haitian citizens.

John Bryja/WPTV Larry Campbell, vice president of operations for Missionary Flights International, says Haiti's airport is closed.



Agents with Customs and Border Protection reported responding to 4-5 migrant encounters in just the past month.

The majority of which took place just this past week, and nearly all migrants on board were Haitian.

"In general, migration is from places with civil and economic unrest, and they come here obviously because they can be relatively safe here," immigration attorney Bill Gerstein said.

WPTV Immigration attorney Bill Gerstein says conditions in low-income or turbulent countries deteriorate and migrant encounters go up.

Gerstein said it's a correlation he sees often: conditions in low-income or turbulent countries deteriorate and migrant encounters go up.

"Could we face another influx this year in wake of the most recent events?” WPTV reporter Kate Hussey asked.

"We definitely could and if they do take the route by sea, it's extremely dangerous," Gerstein said.

It's a Catch-22 for the missionaries, who are now grounded from helping.

John Bryja/WPTV Missionary Flights International executives appear in a hangar in Fort Pierce with their grounded plane.



"The school is almost out of food, and they're depending on us to get the food there, and when we're stopped like this, they're really hurting," Sands said. "It's multiple hundreds of kids that won't be able to eat."

If you'd like to help support MFI in their mission, you can click here.

