Boat with 6 migrants lands in Coral Cove Park area

U.S. Border Patrol investigating
A boat with six migrants — four Haitians and two from the Dominican Republican — landed Saturday night in the Coral Cove Park area in Tequesta in northern Palm Beach County, U.S. Border Patrol said.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 03, 2024
The agents, along with federal, state and local law enforcement partners, responded to the landing, Samuel Briggs II posted on X, along with an image of the small boat.

He posted an "investigation remains ongoing."

The town of Jupiter Island sent this message to residents:

“Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies are currently working a beach landing in the area of Coral Cove Park. Several individuals have been detained at this time. Expect to see increased law enforcement helicopters, marine and patrol activity in the southern end of Jupiter Island.”

 

