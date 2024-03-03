Boat with 6 migrants lands in Coral Cove Park area

TEQUESTA, Fla. — A boat with six migrants — four Haitians and two from the Dominican Republic — landed Saturday night in the Coral Cove Park area in Tequesta in northern Palm Beach County, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The agents, along with federal, state and local law enforcement partners, responded to the landing, Samuel Briggs II posted on X, along with an image of the small boat.

Jupiter, FL: On Saturday evening, U.S. Border Patrol agents along with federal, state, & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 6 migrants (4-Haiti, 2-Dom. Republic). Investigation remains ongoing. #jupiter #florida #borderpatrol pic.twitter.com/0tTy7tTVFI — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) March 3, 2024

He posted an "investigation remains ongoing."

Sebastian Recent migrant encounters could foreshadow another surge Kate Hussey

The town of Jupiter Island sent this message to residents:

“Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding agencies are currently working a beach landing in the area of Coral Cove Park. Several individuals have been detained at this time. Expect to see increased law enforcement helicopters, marine and patrol activity in the southern end of Jupiter Island.”