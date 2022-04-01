Watch
State officials hold news conference regarding 14-year-old's death on Orlando amusement park ride

Tyre Sampson died last week on Drop Tower Free Fall ride
WESH via NBC NewsChannel
Nikki Fried speaks on April 1, 2022, about the death of a 14-year-old boy on an Orlando amusement park ride in March.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:31:57-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials held a news conference in Orlando a week after a teen died on a ride at a Central Florida amusement park.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried will discuss her department's regulatory program while the investigation continues into the tragedy.

Tyre Sampson died after falling from the FreeFall Drop Tower Ride at ICON Park in Orlando on March 24, 2022.

Tyre Sampson, 14, a Missouri boy who was visiting Central Florida with his friend's family, lost his life on the Drop Tower Free Fall ride at ICON Park on March 24.

Fried was joined by FDACS Division of Consumer Services Director Rick Kimsey and Florida House Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, for the news conference.

