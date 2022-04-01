State officials hold news conference regarding 14-year-old's death on Orlando amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials held a news conference in Orlando a week after a teen died on a ride at a Central Florida amusement park.
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried will discuss her department's regulatory program while the investigation continues into the tragedy.
Tyre Sampson, 14, a Missouri boy who was visiting Central Florida with his friend's family, lost his life on the Drop Tower Free Fall ride at ICON Park on March 24.
Fried was joined by FDACS Division of Consumer Services Director Rick Kimsey and Florida House Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, for the news conference.