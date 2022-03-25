14-year-old boy dies after falling from ride at ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager is dead after falling from a free fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Authorities were called to the amusement park shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old boy fell from the ride and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet and is known as the world's tallest free-standing tower drop.

A witness told WOFL, the Fox affiliate in Orlando, that the boy's parents watched him fall to his death.

"At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever, until we got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," Montrey Williams said. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

Investigators didn't say how the teen fell from the ride.

The incident is under investigation.

NBC News has not yet received any response for comment from park officials.