SpaceX rocket launch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a rocket Monday afternoon from Cape Canaveral.
Dragon CRS-14 will launch aboard Falcon 9 for a resupply mission to the International Space Station around 4:30 p.m.
NASA said the delivery of supplies and equipment will include science investigations for National Laboratory research.
Equipment sent to the ISS will be used for the following experiments:
The Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor, an Earth observatory that will study severe thunderstorms and their role in the Earth’s atmosphere and climate.
An investigation that seeks to better understand how the lack of gravity affects a process used to produce high-performance products from metal powders. This research could lead to improved manufacturing techniques.
Continuing research on growing food in space, as the Veggie Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System experiment tests a new way to deliver nutrients to plants.