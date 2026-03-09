Florida bill to protect domestic violence survivors heads to final Senate vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that survivors of domestic violence say will save lives is expected to pass the Florida Senate Monday afternoon after passing the Florida House last week without a single opposing vote.

House Bill 277 makes it easier to keep victims of domestic violence safe and hold their abusers accountable under the law.

Florida survivors drive domestic violence reform with bipartisan bill

The bill includes several reforms. It increases penalties for offenders who repeatedly violate protective orders and launches a pilot program for GPS monitoring to track those offenders.

It also creates a statewide database for protective orders, makes it easier for victims to obtain a protective order, and provides additional financial assistance to victims so they can relocate.

The legislation was inspired in part by Jennie Carter of West Palm Beach, whose ex-husband killed both of their children in 2009. Carter shared her story with lawmakers in Tallahassee to help advance the bill.

Jamie Ostroff

"It just makes my heart smile. It makes me proud that my kids did not die in vain, and it makes me proud to see that this bill is going to save a lot of people," Carter said.

WPTV has been tracking the bill since Rep. Debra Tendrich of Lake Worth introduced it before the legislative session. Chief Investigator Jamie Ostroff will be in the Senate chamber for the final vote and will provide updates.

