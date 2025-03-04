'Please listen to our pleas': Senior heading to Tallahassee to voice concerns over condo fees

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The rise in condo fees and assessments are putting many of you in a tight spot financially. Now all eyes or on state leaders as the legislative session is officially underway in Tallahassee.

"There's no time to waste, please listen to our pleas," said Gloria Gracia.

She's a resident of the Lake Clarke Gardens. It's a senior community near Lake Worth Beach who has been sharing their concerns for months as many residents live on a fixed income.

"Signatures and petitions they have all been sent from last year even and we haven't heard anything back that they're going to do anything about the condo crisis in Florida," said Gracia.

Last month she gathered her neighbors together to compile their concerns as she said she needs to take matters into her own hands, and is near Tallahassee to take the concerns straight to lawmakers.

"If you don't put a face to it, I just don't think it's going to do any good," said Gracia.

Planning to knock on lawmakers' doors and speak during the session.

"I just want to try," said Gracia. "I'll be happy to do it, nervous as I can be, but I'll do it."

The ask is to find a way to give condo owners throughout Florida more time to pay off fees and condos to be assessed individually before collecting reserves.

"Lets do something about it, please legislators if you can hear me there right now," said Gracia.

She's also asking to pause collection for reserves until there is a current need for repairs.

"This is real, they're supposed to represent us," said Gracia. "Listen to your constituents, listen to the people that have voted for you."

Condo crisis concerns have reached state leaders as Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed it during his State of the State.

"We do not want to see anybody forced out of their condominium because of legislation, so let's get the job done for them," said DeSantis.

DeSantis said during his speech, he's confident legislators will address the needs of owners feeling the pressure of the condo crisis.