Persecution, policy, economy driving surge in Cuban migration to Florida

5 migrant landings in the Florida Keys, Key Biscayne just this past weekend
This year the Coast Guard said they have seen a surge in migrants trying to reach Florida shores.
People in a makeshift boat with the U.S. flag painted on its hull are captured by the Cuban Coast Guard, seen from the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard searched Monday for missing Cuban migrants off the coast of Lake Worth after rescuing one person who said their boat capsized.

It followed a weekend in which U.S. Border Patrol reported five migrant landings and 98 Cuban migrants encountered in South Florida.

Boynton Beach immigration attorney Richard Hujber said the situation in Cuba is driving more to take the risk as they face political persecution and a depleted economy.

Richard Hujber outlines why the U.S. is experiencing a surge in migrants from Cuba this year.
"There are no changes in Cuba," Hujber said. "It's only getting worse. It's desperation. It's frustration."

Hujber said U.S. policies are also giving many Cubans an incentive, allowing them to stay in the U.S. more easily.

"Under the Cuban Adjustment Act, instead of seeking asylum, you get a green card in a year and a day," Hujber said. "At least you can apply for it."

Vielka Wambold helps migrants seeking refuge in the U.S.
Whether it's crossing the Florida Straits by boat or trying to cross the Mexican border by foot, more Cubans are trying to reach the U.S.

Vielka Wambold who helps assist migrants with the Witness at the Border organization sums it up with the first line of the poem "Home" by Warsan Shire.

"Nobody leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark," Wambold said. "And that is so true for all of these countries."

