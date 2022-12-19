Watch Now
Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach

Boat left Cuba on Dec. 10, capsized early Sunday morning, according to Coast Guard
Coast Guard
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 19, 2022
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday is searching for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person around 3:30 p.m. Sunday off Lake Worth Beach.

The survivor said he and nine others left Cuba on Dec. 10 and their boat capsized early Sunday morning.

No other information has been released.

