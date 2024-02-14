Past shootings, fights and other incidents at shopping centers in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The following are some past incidents involving shopping centers in South Florida:

Palm Beach County

The Mall at Wellington Green on July, 9, 2023: A boy, 15, was arrested after setting off fireworks at the Mall at Wellington Green. Some mistook the sounds for gunfire, which sparked panic.

Town Center at Boca Raton on Oct. 17, 2019: Reports of a shooting, and ensuing chaos, turned out to betwo popped balloons. A janitor popped one balloon when it got stuck under the wheel of his cart. Further investigation has revealed that juveniles in the Hollister store near the food court popped a balloon about two minutes after the janitor's balloon popped, police said. Surveillance video showed people in the food court visibly reacting to a loud sound in the area. Some mistook the sounds for gunfire, which sparked panic.

Mall at Wellington Green on Dec. 24, 2018: On Christmas Eve, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was killed during a deputy-involved shooting near the mall. Deputies were stationed outside the mall to apprehend two suspects wanted for attempted first-degree murder and robbery from a separate case.

Gardens Mall at Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 17, 2017: A fight between two people near Macy's led to gunfire. One of the people left in a white Audi, which later crashed on the northeast side of the mall. One person was arrested.

Boynton Beach Mall on Dec. 24, 2006: Also on Christmas Eve like at Wellington, a fight broke out outside the JCPenney department store at the mall. During that fight, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed. Police originally arrested two men, but then later determined through witness testimony that Wilson Pierre was the gunman. Pierre was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting.

Palm Beach Mall on May 1, 1999: There was an execution-style shooting of an 18-year-old manager at a Chick-fil-A. The mall has since been demolished and is now Tanger Outlets Palm Beach.

Broward County

Lauderhill strip mall on Feb. 7, 2024: There was a double shooting in the parking that left one man dead and another person hurt.

Aventura Mall on May 8, 2021: One day before Mother’s Day, five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting prompted a lockdown. Police took several people into custody. Two people were later arrested.

Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables on April 8, 2017: A former employee at Equinox Fitness Club opened fire on former co-workers during a dispute, leaving them dead. Another victim was critically wounded and the shooter turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

Mimi Dade County

Vistas Shopping Center on Nov. 18, 2023: One person was injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Indian River Mall on Feb. 25, 2018: A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after deputies said he pointed a BB gun at a 14-year-old girl's head at a movie theater.

Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables on April 8, 2017: A former employee at Equinox Fitness Club opened fire on former co-workers during a dispute, leaving them dead. Another victim was critically wounded and the shooter turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

