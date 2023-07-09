Fireworks cause scare at Mall at Wellington Green

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Popping sounds inside the Mall at Wellington Green sparked mass panic Saturday afternoon, leading to an evacuation as shoppers believed they heard gunshots.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said fireworks were set off inside the food court area near the bathrooms.

Two teenagers said they were shopping for shoes when they went into survival mode upon hearing the noises and headed for the exit.

The mall was shut down for hours while some shoppers who were evacuated left their belongings inside.

"Adrenaline was pumping," Mary Drummond said. "I was, like, really scared."

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV Mary Drummond and her 4-year-old daughter left the Mall at Wellington Green after hearing what she thought were gunshots, July 8, 2023, in Wellington, Fla.

Drummond was in the play area with her 4-year-old daughter, leaving behind her purse and her daughter's shoes. She was waiting for a ride since she also left her car keys.

"All of a sudden, you just see these people running," she recalled.

The mall remained closed for the rest of the day. Anyone who left belongings inside could claim them from the security office Sunday.