New 'Free State of Florida' signs: Welcome mat or politics?

You've heard the phrase, "You only get one chance to make a first impression."

Drivers entering Florida may get their first impression from new welcome signs that read, "Welcome to the Free State of Florida."

The nearest signs are about 300 miles away from the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, so I showed pictures of the new signs to drivers.

"I love it," said Chris Bellamy, a musician from Sebastian. "I like that sign, I like DeSantis and I like the mindset of this state."

"Free state of Florida. Can't beat that," added Dylan Caufield of Port St. Lucie.

And William Sewell, a veteran from Parkland, agreed: "Free state of Florida. I think it's good."

So does Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez, who posted a sign on her X account.

She told the Florida Phoenix the slogan covers, "freedom to right to life," where abortion rights advocates counter Florida women have limited freedoms for reproductive rights.

"Florida is not free," said Pembroke Pines trucker Alfred Asebiomo. "What comes to mind is slavery, and now, a free state?"

I emailed then called the Florida Department of Transportation to find out why it changed the welcome signs.

I wanted to know:



How much it cost?



How many signs there are?



And whose idea it was?

FDOT did not respond. We don't know if it came from the governor's office. But the phrase "free state of Florida" was used, and likely coined, by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who used it in his 2024 State of the State address, his inauguration and several times on the campaign trail during his brief run for president.

The next time the signs would be scheduled to change is early 2027, when Gov. DeSantis' name will be taken down. He's term limited. As for "The Free State of Florida," that's indefinite.