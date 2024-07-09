'Free State of Florida' signs now welcome visitors to Sunshine State

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A moniker frequently used by Gov. Ron DeSantis is now on full display for drivers to see as they enter Florida.

Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation Jared W. Perdue posted July 6 on X that new signs now welcome travelers to "The Free State of Florida."

"No better way to celebrate Independence Day Weekend than new state line signs welcoming Floridians and visitors to the Free State of Florida!" Perdue's post said.

No better way to celebrate Independence Day Weekend than new state line signs welcoming Floridians and visitors to the Free State of Florida! pic.twitter.com/qgo2JyOVyv — Jared W. Perdue, P.E. (@FDOT_Secretary) July 6, 2024

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez also posted a photo on her X account Monday of herself while she pointed up at one of the new welcome signs.

Above the photo, Nuñez posted a caption that said "This" and a bull's-eye emoji.

DeSantis has frequently referred to the Sunshine State as the "Free State of Florida," saying it is the freest state in the U.S.

However, opponents have questioned that nickname, especially since the passage of new laws that have reduced abortion access from 15 weeks to six weeks, banned Florida residents from buying or selling lab-grown meat, banned gender-affirming care for minors and eliminated public funding for DEI at state colleges.