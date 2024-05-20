Watch Now
'More vessels on the water': FWC warns of safety risks ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

'We're seeing a lot more vessel operators who are inexperienced,' FWC Maj. Dustin Bonds
FWC officers on the water, May 20, 2024
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 20, 2024
JUPITER, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) expects a busy weekend on Florida's waterways.

Two separate incidents on South Florida waters have garnered attention this month — the arrest of two teens accused of dumping trash near the Boca Raton Inlet and most recently a teen killed near Miami while water skiing.

Here's what FWC officials said Monday about how people are behaving on the water.

Maj. Dustin Bonds with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission speaks about boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
"I wouldn't say we're seeing more recklessness," Maj. Dustin Bonds with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. "We're seeing more vessels on the water, and we're seeing a lot more vessel operators who are inexperienced."

Bonds said Florida has the most registered boats of any state in the U.S.

He said it's best to have a designated sober driver on board during any outing on the water.

Also, FWC advises boaters to have a float plan in case there is a loss of communication.

