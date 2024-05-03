2 teens seen dumping trash into ocean off Boca Raton turn themselves in

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two teens caught on video dumping trash into the ocean last Sunday near the Boca Raton Inlet have turned themselves into authorities, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a Friday afternoon statement.

One of the teens is a 15-year-old from Gulf Stream and the other is a 16-year-old from Boynton Beach.

Arrest reports for both teens state they each face a third-degree felony of "to cause pollution so as to harm injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, or aquatic life or property."

The report said both teens were booked at the Palm Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

The video of the incident garnered national attention this week and sparked intense scrutiny on social media.

FWC officers said they began receiving complaints on Monday in response to the video, which showed several teens on a boat traveling out of the inlet following the annual Boca Bash event.

Two of the boat's occupants were caught on video emptying large garbage cans full of bottles and trash into the ocean before returning to the event.

FWC said investigators were able to quickly identify the two suspects and then worked with prosecutors to determine suitable charges for their violations.

"The illegal dumping of trash in our marine environment is a serious crime, and we worked closely with the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office to determine appropriate charges. Callous disregard for Florida's environment will not be tolerated. This is a teaching moment for all those involved — Florida's natural resources are precious, and we should all do our part to protect them," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement.

"The negative impact this type of deliberate pollution has on our beaches, reef system, and estuaries cannot be understated," Major Dustin Bonds, the South Alpha Regional Commander, said. "This type of criminal activity harms our wildlife and undermines the investment made by the people of Florida to keep our unique ecosystem healthy."