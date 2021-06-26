Watch
Engineering report showed 'major structural damage' before Surfside condo collapse

Report didn't warn of imminent danger to building
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Thick smoke comes from the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo, June 25, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 26, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. — A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had "major structural damage" to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The report was released late Friday by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble Saturday at the Champlain Towers South.

They were trying to find any of the 159 people who remain missing.

At least four people were killed.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab, as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

