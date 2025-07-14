Krome Detention Center was most overcrowded ICE facility in country, new data shows

Krome Detention Center was the most overcrowded migrant detention facility in the entire country in April 2025, when it was more than 1,190 people over its contractual capacity.

Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a nonprofit based at Syracuse University, published the data. ICE has repeatedly ignored WPTV's request for figures inside federal detention centers.

Notably, the figures give a possible motive for the federal government to seek additional bed space at state-run facilities like Alligator Alcatraz. The nonprofit said it used a public records request to obtain facility populations for a single day, April 13, before an ICE operation, "Operation Tidal Wave," led to more arrests in a single state during one week in history.

The nonprofit said the data showed Broward Transitional Center, a smaller ICE detention facility in Pompano Beach, was over capacity by 12 people.

WPTV has previously reported overcrowded conditions within Krome after conversations with immigration lawyers in March. At the time of that report, data from ICE showed the facility had 605 people, but the capacity was listed at 581 based on congressional budget documents. More recent data showed the number of people held at the facility increased to almost 700.

Katie Blankenship, an attorney, said she's seen her clients sleeping on the floors and struggling to get food and medical care. She said she's "haunted" by dozens of women banging on doors at the Krome North Service Processing Center, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility west of Miami.

"There's people sleeping on the floor," Blankenship said. "I've had a client tell me they're forced to sleep literally next to the toilets. They're being stuffed into the bathroom. So, they're sleeping, literally their face, underneath a toilet, and they're rotating them off and on the buses."

Blankenship said she's started meeting with clients in different locations of the detention facility because the client intake room has been converted into holding cells. She said some people have slept on buses or waited hours on buses just to enter the facility.

Legal filings WPTV obtained from a nonprofit called Americans for Immigrant Justice, detail the experience inside facilities like Krome. Multiple people said the overcrowding issues led to detainees spending hours on buses, sometimes sleeping in shackles, as they waited to enter the facility.

"Spending the night on the bus was very painful," said one migrant whose name was redacted from the report. "We were fully shackled all night, and it was almost impossible to sleep shackled and sitting on uncomfortable bus seats…The bus also began to smell very bad. We could see other vans and buses in the parking lot, and detained men from these vans and buses were brought onto our bus throughout the night to use the toilet, since, the guards told us, we were the only ones with a toilet on our bus. Because of this, the whole bus started to stink."

Evelyn Wise, an attorney at Americans for Immigrant Justice who collected these reports, said the level of human rights crisis within the facility is truly staggering. She said the facility won't allow cameras or recordings within the facility, which makes it hard for the public to understand the level of conditions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned using state resources to increase bed capacity at a press conference in May. He said that if asked by the federal government, he would allow the Florida Department of Emergency Management to work with the Department of Homeland Security to help build more detention spaces.

Gov. DeSantis said on Monday they are looking at locations where they can avoid interference from the public as much as possible, along with an airstrip to move people in and out of the facilities by plane, like Camp Blanding.

“We’re thinking about where can you do it that’s not going to disturb the community, not going to create problems,” he said. “…You literally drive them 2,000 feet. Put them on a plane and they’re gone. It’s very logistically simple.”

Gov. DeSantis also said they could deputize people within the National Guard to become immigration judges at Alligator Alcatraz. When President Trump visited the facility on July 1, he said he approved of that plan.

According to ICE data published in June, the current average daily population at Krome North Processing Center is about 871. However, the number is an average considering daily inmate population back to Oct. 1 during the Biden Administration.

