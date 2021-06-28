Did Surfside fail to protect residents from 'major structural damage?'

SURFSIDE, Fla. — As officials confirmed the casualties from the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside reached 10 on Monday, documents are raising new questions about what town officials knew about the building's structural issues and when.

Documents released by the town show despite a 2018 engineering report which flagged "major structural damage" to the 136-unit building, a month later, the town's former building official told concerned residents the building was in "very good shape" according to board meeting minutes released by the town Monday morning.

The revelation follows a string of recently released documents by the town that paints a picture of a 40-year-old oceanside condominium scarred by wear, tear, errors and failures.

In 2018, engineers inspecting the building as part of its 40-year recertification found a lack of proper waterproofing, or drainage, had caused concrete slaps near the entrance of the garage and under the pool deck to deteriorate. The report stated without a fix in the "near future" the damage could "expand exponentially."

AP An earlier report of the Champlain Towers South condo uncovered cracking and spalling of concrete columns, beams and walls.

John Pistorino is one of Miami-Dade County's most recognized structural engineers. He created much of the county's building codes, its 40-year-certification mandate and had been asked to help investigators uncover what led to the 12-story condo with a penthouse to fall in the middle of the night.

Pistorino wouldn't talk specifics about this building but explains how bad drainage can become a major problem.

"Waterproofing is absolutely vital. If water gets in there and underneath the waterproofing in the structural slab and the drains don't get rid of it, then the saltwater is going to have the opportunity to attack the seal," Pistorino said.

When asked if it could attack to such a point that causes a building to collapse, Pistorino responded, "You know, I can't comment on that unless I know all the details."

Pistorino said he hasn't read the documents recently released by the town. He said he wouldn't until the full forensic investigation begins, which will take time since rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. He also wouldn't speculate if "major structural damage" meant the damage should have been taken care of immediately.

However, he did say that any damage would have been communicated to town building officials who have "policing powers" and can issue fines or force residents to vacate, if necessary.

Concerns about the building's structure weren't new when engineers found issues. Records show residents expressed concerns about the tower's stability due to nearby construction. Emails show their concerns were dismissed by the same former town building official, Ross Prieto. Prieto now works for a building consultant doing work for the city of Doral. He nor his company responded to requests for comment.

A spokesperson from the town of Surfside also didn't respond to questions.

In the meantime, neighbors of Champlain Towers East are concerned about their own building's stability. Robert Lisman and Marta Castro live in Champlain Towers East, just one building down from the building that collapsed early Thursday morning. They showed WPTV pictures of a crack in a column in the building's parking garage. Lisman said the crack did not exist before the south tower collapsed. He brought it to the town's attention.

Neighbors of Champlain Tower East share photos of cracks in parking garage column. They say this didn't exist before the South tower collapsed.

"Town officials confirmed there was no imminent danger," Lisman said.

His building was built in the early 1990s and doesn't show the wear and tear the south tower did before it fell.

Still, he's worried, especially after learning what engineers documented that they found in the south tower in 2018, but it didn't seem enough for town officials to act.

It remains unknown if any of the findings in 2018 contributed to the building's destruction.