SURFSIDE, Fla. — Friday marks one year since the Champlain Towers South condominium complex collapsed.

Judy Spiegel was among the 98 who were killed in the collapse. Her daughter Rachel said she was her best friend, and she wants to make sure her memory lives on forever, especially for her two daughters.

“I talk about my mom every day, because I don’t want my kids to stop remembering her," said Rachel. "I think that’s a real fear of mine having children that are so young.”

Judy's husband Kevin was in California for business at the time of the collapse. Kevin started to call his wife after he saw an email about a building collapse. At first, he thought the incident happened near their condo.

“He started to call my mom and the phone was going to voicemail," Rachel said. "Which would never happen for my mom. My mom's phone is always on.”

Within a matter of hours Rachel and her family were rushing to the scene.

“I was in a total panic because I know where my mom's line was, the 03 line,” said Rachel.

WPTV spoke to Rachel and Kevin in the days that followed. Even several days later, they refused to lose hope.

“We were realistic in the sense that we understood that there was no body found during the entire part of the rescue, but I wasn’t ready to accept anything and was really hopeful that there would be some type of miracle.”

Rachel and her family were now facing their worst nightmare.

“My dad lost everything," said Rachel. "He lost his whole life.”

Now 12 months later, Rachel says they don't have a single piece of her mother's belongings.

“We don’t have any jewelry," Rachel said. "She had jewelry from over the years that would’ve been passed down to me and my daughters, but I don’t have anything. So, it’s starting from scratch, you know, for family heirlooms, like things that are meaningful. It’s not about the materialist value and it’s not about going shopping. It’s about having something meaningful that has been passed down from generation to generation, and that’s been hard too.”

Survivors and families of the victims recently reached a more than $1 billion settlement. Rachel says she doesn't know what that settlement means for her family, but she's also not focused on it.

"The reason I’m not really focused on it is because it won’t turn back time," said Rachel. "I hope that thy figure something out to prevent things in the future and help other buildings and other families.”

Rachel says she misses her mom everyday.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever have closure. I feel like I’m going to have this heartbreak forever.”

