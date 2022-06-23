Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Judge approves $1 billion+ deal in Surfside condo collapse

Settlement approved almost exactly 1 year after collapse that killed 98
The city of Doral has renamed a street Nicky Langesfeld Place in honor of one of the 98 victims who lost their lives in the Surfside condo collapse.
Condo Associations-Public Records
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 12:11:56-04

MIAMI — A judge has given final approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium.

Ninety-eight people died when the 12-story Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed.

It was one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history.

The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman on Thursday comes one day before the one-year anniversary of the disaster in the Miami suburb of Surfside.

Most of the money will go to people who lost family members.

About $100 million is earmarked for legal fees, and $96 million set aside for owners of the building's 136 units.

A definitive cause of the collapse has not been determined. However, surviving residents said the building had shown signs of destruction and disrepair.

Report a typo

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms