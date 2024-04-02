Florida sheriffs, attorney differ on recreational marijuana ballot measure

TREASURE COAST, Fla. — For those who enforce the law or debate it in court, there are different takes on what it would mean if the recreational marijuana ballot measure passes.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the majority of inmates in his jail right now are there because of substance abuse issues.

“To legalize marijuana and give us another substance that is easily abused is taking us further down the road of what I see as the further deterioration of our culture and our society," Snyder said.

Marijuana How recreational marijuana would change Fla. cannabis industry if approved Jessica Bruno

The sheriff said it makes no sense to legalize something that is still illegal on a federal level, and it will create problems when it comes to impaired driving.

“The average traffic stop with a questionable pattern, if they’re under the influence of marijuana, likely we will not be able to test for that,” Snyder said.

Jon Shainman/WPTV Martin County Sheriff William Snyder notes recreation marijuana is outlawed by the federal government.

Stuart attorney Travis Walker believes the measure can do some good as an opportunity to decriminalize something that has been an issue for quite some time.

"I’ve had a number of clients who’ve had petty marijuana issues and this will allow that to go away and the state can focus on resources that matter,” Walker said.

Jon Shainman/WPTV Stuart attorney Travis Walker says decriminalizing marijuana is a good thing.



Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said to let the voters decide.

"These are decisions that are highly contested. These are things that everybody has strong opinions on," Flowers said. "What better way to get this out to the community, then let the community make the decision.”

Jon Shainman/WPTV Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says it should be up to voters to decide whether to legalize recreation marijuana.



But he added the majority of his recent homicides, like the March double shooting in Vero Lake Estates, involved marijuana and similar substances.

"That’s very frustrating as a law enforcement leader," Flowers said. "Especially if you can go get a medical marijuana card, if that’s an issue."