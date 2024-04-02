Watch Now
Florida sheriffs, attorney differ on recreational marijuana ballot measure

'To legalize marijuana and give us another substance that is easily abused is taking us further down the road,' Sheriff William Snyder says
For those who enforce the law, or debate it in court, there are different takes on what it would mean if the marijuana ballot measure passes.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 02, 2024
TREASURE COAST, Fla. — For those who enforce the law or debate it in court, there are different takes on what it would mean if the recreational marijuana ballot measure passes.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the majority of inmates in his jail right now are there because of substance abuse issues.

“To legalize marijuana and give us another substance that is easily abused is taking us further down the road of what I see as the further deterioration of our culture and our society," Snyder said.

The sheriff said it makes no sense to legalize something that is still illegal on a federal level, and it will create problems when it comes to impaired driving.

“The average traffic stop with a questionable pattern, if they’re under the influence of marijuana, likely we will not be able to test for that,” Snyder said.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder notes recreational marijuana is outlawed by the federal government. April 2, 2024
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder notes recreation marijuana is outlawed by the federal government.

Stuart attorney Travis Walker believes the measure can do some good as an opportunity to decriminalize something that has been an issue for quite some time.

"I’ve had a number of clients who’ve had petty marijuana issues and this will allow that to go away and the state can focus on resources that matter,” Walker said.

Stuart attorney Travis Walker says decriminalizing marijuana is a good thing. April 2, 2024
Stuart attorney Travis Walker says decriminalizing marijuana is a good thing.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said to let the voters decide.

"These are decisions that are highly contested. These are things that everybody has strong opinions on," Flowers said. "What better way to get this out to the community, then let the community make the decision.”

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says it should be up to voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. April 2, 2024
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says it should be up to voters to decide whether to legalize recreation marijuana.

But he added the majority of his recent homicides, like the March double shooting in Vero Lake Estates, involved marijuana and similar substances.

"That’s very frustrating as a law enforcement leader," Flowers said. "Especially if you can go get a medical marijuana card, if that’s an issue."

