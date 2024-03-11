2 men found shot dead in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Two man have been found shot to death in a neighborhood in Indian River County on Monday afternoon, deputies said.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies said the bodies of two unidentified men were found Monday afternoon near 79th Street and 105th Court in the Vero Lake Estates neighborhood.

Detectives said the shooting appears to be a double homicide that occurred at about 3 p.m.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said a resident heard a noise, went outside and discovered the body of a man in a nearby yard. Deputies then found the second body across the street nearby.

Resident Julio Cruz told WPTV reporter Jon Shainman from his kitchen he heard some rapid sounds. "I thought it was construction people building houses out here," he said.

There is a focus on a vehicle nearby.

"The vehicle does not belong to this neighborhood nor does it belong to this county," Flowers said. "We’ve been in touch with our counterparts in another county where the vehicle does belong and they are assisting with us, assisting us with the investigation."

