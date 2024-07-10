'Let's get out of here': Florida officer busts window to save 'crying' dog trapped in hot vehicle

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to bust a vehicle's windows to save a female dog locked in a hot car this week.

Body camera video posted on the Bradenton Police Department's Facebook page showed the officer saving the dog Monday.

"I know buddy, I'm gonna get you out. You're hot," an officer identified as Sgt. Bordin could be heard telling the dog.

The police department said the temperature inside the vehicle was significantly higher than the 90-degree heat outside that day.

They said it appeared the dog, which they said was "crying," had been left alone for quite some time.

"The car wasn't running, and the windows were cracked less than an inch," police said in a Facebook post. "The dog appeared distressed and her owner couldn't be located. Fearing that without intervention she would suffer serious harm or death, an officer smashed a window."

In the video, Bordin could be heard telling the dog, "Let's get out of here."

The agency said "the poor girl," which could be seen panting heavily in the video, downed a liter of water before being taken to animal services for a checkup.

Police said the dog's owner was later located, but the pup is still being kept in the custody of animal services while they investigate.

Officers also reminded the public that in 90-degree weather, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 109 degrees in 10 minutes and 124 degrees in 30 minutes.

Many areas of Florida have been under heat advisories this week as heat indexes have reached well above triple digits.