Hazy, Hot, & Humid. Flooding possible too

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat continues! A Heat Advisory is in effect once again across most of South Florida. With the heat and the humidity, it will feel like 105° or higher today. Otherwise, temperature will top off in the lower and the middle '90s. We still have Saharan dust in place, so the skies will be hazy. And this will help to delay the onset of those afternoon storms. So, as a result, they will start late in the day. However, any storm that does form could produce some flooding. Over the next several days, an area of lower pressure will hang across the Bahamas. And this will keep the showers and storms in the forecast. Our winds will be variable. By the weekend though, the low pulls away, and we go back to a typical onshore wind pattern. This will bring us mainly morning showers along the coast, with afternoon thunderstorms west of the turnpike. And with that easterly wind, temperature should be more seasonal!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast