Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Lawsuit filed against Division of Emergency Management for public records on Everglades detention center

Friends of the Everglades says absence of public records violates Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Act
Alligator Alcatraz sign
WFTS
Alligator Alcatraz sign
Posted
and last updated

A lawsuit has been filed against the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) over public records related to a detention facility in the Everglades, known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

The group Friends of the Everglades says the absence of those public records violates the Government in the Sunshine Act, "which requires agencies to make official records available to the public."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state

Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state

Friends of the Everglades says a lawyer for the organization has been asking for public records since June 24, just days before the facility officially opened.

The suit states that FDEM "has failed to (i) timely respond to these requests; (ii) produce all documents responsive to the requests when it did respond; and, most recently, (iii) ignored requests to produce the two Defendants’ grant application to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) for funding for the detention center, and the grant award documents."

The suit also seeks public records related to grant requests for federal funding to reimburse the state. In late August, WPTV reported that emails between high-ranking officials at the Florida Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggested the federal government was never expecting to pay Florida back for the entirety of the detention center.

The state was approved for $608 million in reimbursement by FEMA in early October.

"The Florida Division of Emergency Management wrongfully withheld the grant application documents and the grant award," said attorney Paul Schwiep. "These documents are public records. Friends of the Everglades, the courts, and the public are entitled to them under Florida’s constitution, which enshrines the public’s right to public records.”

Friends of the Everglades also filed a lawsuit in June seeking to halt construction of the project until a study on the environmental impacts could be done.

READ LAWSUIT HERE:

MORE COVERAGE:

Alligator Alcatraz sign

WPTV Investigates

'Excuses are excuses': Court docs reveal defense in immigration facility lawsuit

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

WPTV Investigates

Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state

Jamie Ostroff
Alligator Alcatraz

State

DeSantis' step toward victory on 'Alligator Alcatraz' sets up funding dilemma

Mike Schneider, Associated Press
Alligator Alcatraz protester

State

Judge considers whether Everglades detention center violates environmental law

David Fischer and Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening