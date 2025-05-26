Hurricane sales tax holiday in limbo as Florida budget negotiations linger

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida leaders continue to grapple with contentious state budget negotiations, while the clock is ticking for residents preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.

WATCH: 'The economy is more expensive,' Israel Cortez tells WPTV

Hurricane sales tax holiday in limbo in Florida

With lawmakers now more than three weeks overdue in reaching a consensus, concerns are mounting regarding the potential impact on the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

This annual initiative, which allows Floridians to stock up on essential emergency supplies without the burden of sales tax, may be put on hold if an agreement is not reached soon.

WPTV's Joel Lopez provides insight into the implications as hurricane season officially kicks off on Sunday.

Hurricane season is fast approaching

“There's been a lot of them coming through here,” said Israel Cortez, a shopper at Lantana Ace Hardware, as he browsed for supplies.

When asked what items he prioritized, Cortez responded, “Flashlights, definitely accessories and batteries. You don’t have any light? What are you going to do in pitch dark?”

However, ongoing budget negotiations among state leaders could jeopardize this tax-saving holiday on crucial disaster supplies.

“How much does it help people, would you say?” Lopez inquired.

“I think it helps a lot. A lot of people are aware of it, and they do take advantage of it,” said Manny Canete, the store manager of Lantana Ace Hardware. He mentioned that approximately 25% of their sales occur during the tax-free holiday, with the majority of sales taking place when a storm is forecasted.

Canete said that's when his store opens extended hours and days and sets up emergency supplies for shoppers to find quicker.

“At this particular Ace, what we sell a lot of is we're a propane filling station; we sell a lot of propane,” Canete added, noting that staff members often see customers lining up outside the store for propane in anticipation of storms. “We stock up on supplies a month ahead of hurricane season."

When asked if the store was ready for the approaching season, Canete assured Lopez, “Yes, we're ready.”

The financial impact of the tax holiday

In researching the financial benefits of the Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday, Lopez discovered that, according to the Governor's Office, the holiday has saved families a staggering $72 million on hurricane supplies in previous years.

“Saving money on taxes, what does that mean for your family?” Lopez asked Cortez.

“More drinks, more food stuff that we really need. All this stuff is for emergencies; the food is necessary, really necessary,” Cortez responded, emphasizing the importance of being prepared.

This year, weather experts predict an active hurricane season, which adds financial pressure on Floridians striving to ensure their safety while the future of the tax holiday remains in a state of limbo due to budget negotiations.

Hurricane NOAA predicts above normal Atlantic Hurricane Season Sami Squires

“The economy is more expensive; everything is three times the price. It’s unexplainable, really...and I have four girls, and, oh my goodness,” Cortez shared, highlighting the strain on families trying to prepare adequately.

“I think a lot of people who haven’t been through a hurricane before are mainly concerned about how bad it will be, and how fast the winds will get like that," Canete advised. "With a hurricane, you never know. Be prepared early, be prepared as if you’re going to get a Category 5 storm.”

As the countdown to the official start of hurricane season begins, all eyes remain on Florida's state leaders to resolve their budget disagreements.

WPTV is working to hear back from the Florida Department of Revenue on the status of the tax holiday.