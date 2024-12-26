House Bill 3: Florida residents will have to verify their age to access adult sites starting Jan. 1, 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Jan. 1, Florida residents will lose access to one of the world's most popular pornography websites.

This comes after a new age verification law, House Bill 3, was passed by legislators this year and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman spoke to parents who said more protections are needed to keep children safe online.

"Good. Less of that, the better," father David Babineau said.

State Here are the new laws starting Jan. 1 in Florida Forrest Saunders

Representatives of Pornhub said it has no issue keeping minors from accessing their website. They just have a problem with the state taking your personal information so adults can access their content.

When House Bill 3 takes effect, Florida will join 12 other states that have passed similar legislation. It requires users of adult websites to verify their ages with a driver's license before they can view explicit material.

The "Online Protections for Minors" law requires a non-governmental third party to conduct that age verification process. The law also requires children ages 14 and under to get a parent's permission before setting up social media accounts.

WPTV spoke with three parents to get their thoughts on the new law. They were all supportive of the measure.

State How will House Bill 3 impact kids, and why is it being challenged? Zitlali Solache

"She's our child until she's 18," Matthew Daniel said about his daughter. "She can make her decisions when she's an adult, but until then, she's our responsibility."

"Well, anything they can do to keep kids safe is good by me," Babineau said. "I don't agree with the government telling us how we can raise our kids, but something's gotta be done to keep kids off those sites."

"I think it's an appropriate thing to do is to," parent Chris Worster said. "I think it starts off with social media, and then I think porn is arguably, probably more destructive."

WPTV Parent Chris Worster shares his thoughts on House Bill 3.

Citing privacy and free speech concerns, the Free Speech Coalition is suing the state of Florida in a federal lawsuit.

"This isn't about pornography, specifically," Free Speech Coalition's public policy director Mike Stabile said. "This is about government restrictions and the ability of government to limit a citizen's ability to go online."

WPTV contacted Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, which sent us the following statement regarding the law: