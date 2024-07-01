Here's what's tax-free in Florida for the full month of July

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting Monday, Florida residents can start saving money on a variety of outdoor items.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a summer tax holiday in effect for all of July.

It covers items like fishing supplies, outdoor fun equipment and entry to state parks and museums.

"Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families," DeSantis said.

Here's what is exempt from tax this month:

Boating and water activity supplies:



Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:



Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:



Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags and camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:



Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions:

(for events or performances scheduled to be held between now and Dec. 31, 2024)



Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:



Museums, including annual passes

State parks, including annual passes

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances

There are a few things NOT included like theme park tickets, entertainment complex rental, public lodging establishment or airports rentals.

There are a few other tax holidays throughout the year and focusing on different relief, including Back To School which overlaps with this one. It starts July 29 until August 11. Most school supplies will be exempt from tax then.

Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 will be the second leg of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Most hurricane supplies will be tax-free.