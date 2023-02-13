Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to 'reevaluate' AP classes following African American studies controversy

NAPLES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he wants to "reevaluate" the state's relationship with College Board, the private company that administers Advanced Placement courses in Florida.

During a news conference in Naples, the governor hinted at doing away with Advanced Placement courses in Florida.

It's long been a tool that thousands of high school students have used to receive college credit.

"There are probably other vendors who may be able to do that job as good or maybe even a lot better," DeSantis said.

The governor said he has already spoken to House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, about it and said the Legislature could take up the matter.

His remarks come after College Board on Saturday accused the governor's administration of playing politics when it rejected its new Advanced Placement African American studies course over allegations that it "lacks educational value."

However, Desantis supporters argue that the governor is taking a stand against "critical race theory" in coursework.