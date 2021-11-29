Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday afternoon in Central Florida to announce his budget requests for law enforcement in the next fiscal year.

The governor held the briefing at a Florida Highway Patrol station in Orlando and was joined by FHP Chief Mark Brown.

DeSantis said Monday he is asking for state lawmakers in the fiscal year to approve $73 million to increase the starting salary for law enforcement officers by 20 percent.

The governor said there is enough money in the budget to also renew bonuses for all law enforcement, EMTs and first responders.

He also spoke about the new omicron variant of COVID-19 and reiterated his stance that Florida will not implement any restrictions to spread the virus.