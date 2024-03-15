Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 3 bills creating stiffer penalties for illegal immigration

'In Florida, we do not tolerate illegal immigration, let alone lawlessness committed by illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place,' DeSantis says
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 14:04:42-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three bills on Friday that targets undocumented migrants who engage in criminal activity in Florida.

“The federal government has failed in its responsibility to secure our southern border, leaving states to fend for themselves,” DeSantis said in a news release on Friday. “In Florida, we do not tolerate illegal immigration, let alone lawlessness committed by illegal aliens who shouldn’t be here in the first place. The bills I signed today further enhance Florida’s capabilities to uphold the law.”

DeSantis signed the following bills into law on Friday:

  • SB 1036, which enhances penalties for a crime committed by an individual who returns to the country illegally after an initial deportation. 
  • HB 1451, which prevents counties and municipalities from accepting ID cards issued to undocumented migrants by other jurisdictions.
  • HB 1589, which increases penalties on individuals who operate a vehicle without a license.

DeSantis' announcement comes days after three undocumented migrants from Guatemala were arrested after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they forced a woman into a vehicle and sexually battering her at two locations just west of Lake Worth Beach.

One of the migrants was previously cited for driving without a license, according to court records, WPTV's Ethan Stein reported on Wednesday.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder has long-named the southern U.S. border as his county's main source of drug flow and jail overcrowding. Snyder also told WPTV's Kate Hussey that undocumented immigrants are also connected to many of Martin County's sex abuse crimes.

"We have seen an enormous spike in sex crimes against juveniles here," Snyder said. "Unfortunately, a lot of that is occurring in the undocumented community."

In the beginning of March, Snyder also told WPTV that undocumented migrants are contributing to overcrowding in Martin County Jail.

"Of the 30-some-odd undocumented [migrants] that I have, a good percentage of them are there for very violent felonies," Snyder told investigative reporter Dave Bohman.

DeSantis's office also announced this week the deployment of additional officers to South Florida and the Florida Keys amid a potential surge of migrants from Haiti, due to mounting violence, as armed gangs fight in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The bills DeSantis signed into law create stiffer penalties for undocumented migrants who engage in criminal activity in Florida.

