3 undocumented immigrants arrested after woman sexually assaulted, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three undocumented immigrants are accused of forcing a woman into a vehicle and sexually battering her at two locations just west of Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

This abduction occurred at 1 a.m. Monday in a residential area in the 5000 block of Lake Osborne Drive, which is near John Prince Park, just west of Interstate 95.

Andres Felipe Morales, 29; Darinel Ordonez Jjimenez, 30, and Marcos Felipe Ramirez, 31, were arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail after 7 p.m. Monday. During their first appearance Tuesday, bond was set at $200,000 for each one with their next court date 10:30 a.m. April 10.

Felipemorales is facing charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment and the other on being held on two counts of felony criminal conspiracy.

The arrest reports are not yet available on the county clerk site, including their residences.

"Thanksfully, the victim was able to escape and flag down a passerby to help her," spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

Barbera said she didn't have the two locations of the attempted assault.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact crime stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by downloading the PBSO app.

