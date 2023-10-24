Gov. Ron DeSantis says 700 Americans flown back to Florida on 4 flights from Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida has rescued nearly 700 Americans from Israel since the country was attacked by Hamas earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the governor issued an executive order on Oct. 12 to evacuate the state's residents from the conflict zone.

U.S. citizens have been flown back to Florida on four flights, receiving resources made available by several state agencies and volunteer organizations.

State DeSantis issues order to help evacuate Floridians from Israel Forrest Saunders

State officials said a "multi-agency resource center" was established at the Tampa International Airport to receive passengers returning from Israel.

Two cargo planes carrying 85 pallets of donated supplies have also arrived in Tel-Aviv, Israel, according to the governor's office. The items include medical supplies, clothing items, hygiene products and children's toys.

DeSantis and state lawmakers announced Friday that a legislative special session will take place Nov. 6-9. Among the agenda items will be to "formally express support for the State of Israel" and "to strengthen existing sanctions against the Islamic Republican of Iran."