Gov. Ron DeSantis' office working on legislative special session on Israel

Press secretary Jeremy Redfern says 'strongest sanctions against Iran by any state' will be part of special session
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for a state sanction against Iran during an event held at a synagogue in Surfside.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 20, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Friday it is working with House and Senate leaders to call a legislative special session dealing with Israel.

"I can confirm that the strongest sanctions against Iran by any state in the nation, as proposed by Governor DeSantis, will be part of an upcoming special session," DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern said.

The full details, including the date and scope of the session, are currently being worked out between legislative leadership and the governor's office, Redfern said Friday.

"We look forward to working with the legislature to show Florida's continued support for Israel," Redfern said.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

