Gov. Ron DeSantis announces free entry to all Florida state parks Memorial Day weekend

NAPLES, Fla. — Outdoor lovers who visit Florida's state parks will be able to save a few dollars on Memorial Day weekend.

During a Tuesday morning news conference in Naples, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced all entry fees to state state parks will be suspended.

Entry fees will be waived from May 24-27.

The governor made the announcement while speaking at the Naples Yacht Club.

"I'm proud that we have the best beaches. I'm proud that we have the best boating," DeSantis said. "I'm proud that we have the best fishing. I'm proud that we have the best state parks, and I'm happy to be able to announce that for all Florida residents, the entire four-day Memorial Day weekend, you go to those state parks free of charge."

He said his administration has invested more than $440 million into Florida's state parks since 2019.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton was also on hand for the announcement.

"Just last year ... we welcomed 29 million visitors to our state parks and generated $3.6 billion in economic impact," Hamilton said. "There's truly something for everyone."

There are 175 state parks, trails and historic sites in Florida.