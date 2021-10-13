Funeral service for Miya Marcano to be held in Broward County Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The funeral service for Broward County teen Miya Marcano will be held Thursday, Oct. 14 in Cooper City.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes starting at 11 a.m. at the Cooper City Church of God located at 9191 Stirling Road.

A burial ceremony will follow in North Lauderdale at Bailey Memorial Gardens located at 7801 Bailey Road.

The 19-year-old Valencia College student went missing around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida.

After an extensive search, her body was found a week later in a wooded area near where she lived.

According to investigators, Marcano was likely killed by her co-worker, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance man where she was living and working. Authorities believe Caballero used a master key to get into her apartment and waited for her to arrive home.

On Monday, September 27, during a press conference, police announced that Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide. He had been named a person of interest in the missing teen's disappearance.

The investigation into Marcano’s death remains ongoing and the cause of death is still unknown.