Orange County Sheriff says body found believed to be remains of Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Saturday that search crews located the body of a woman they believe is Miya Marcano.

The body was discovered at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the wooded area of Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando.

Marcano, 19, disappeared on September 24, shortly after maintenance worker Armando Caballero, 27, was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.

Her family said they found her apartment in disarray and blood on her pillow.

Caballero was found dead Monday after apparently killing himself, according to authorities.

Sheriff Mina said investigators analyzed Caballero's cell phone data and saw he had visited Tymber Skan apartments the evening Marcano went missing.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says body recovered that he believes are remains of Miya Marcano

"At this time we cannot identify a cause of death, so I don't want to speculate on that," Sheriff Mina said. "The most important thing right now is unfortunately we have found what we believe to be the remains of Miya."

Searchers located a purse containing Marcano's identification near the body, Sheriff Mina said.

"We are not looking for any other people," said Sheriff Mina. "We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime and there is not any other person or persons that we are looking for in this case."

