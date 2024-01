Florida's State Board of Education passes rule to 'permanently prohibit' DEI at public colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's State Board of Education announced Wednesday they have implemented "strict regulations" to limit the use of public funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, activities and policies at the 28 state college campuses.

The board said the rule prohibits Florida College System institutions from using state or federal funds to administer programs that "categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment."

In a statement from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), the board said the decision will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI.

In addition to the passage of the new rule, the State Board of Education said they also replaced the course "Principles of Sociology" with a course in American History.

"The aim is to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation's past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course," the FDOE said in a statement.

Targeting DEI has been a key talking point of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state's education department during his second term in office.

Wednesday's announcement by state education officials comes after DeSantis signed a bill into law last year that eliminated state or federal spending on DEI programs at publicly-funded colleges in Florida.

The governor also asked Florida's public colleges and universities in 2023 to report how much money they are spending on DEI. He later said they self-reported at least $34 million.

"Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies," Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said Wednesday. "These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers' money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society."

Meanwhile, Black leaders have pushed back on the initiatives to limit DEI at state colleges, saying DeSantis is playing politics in his pursuit of the Republican presidential nomination.

Some students have expressed worries that campuses across the state won't be as welcoming to minorities in light of the changes.

The nonprofit Equality Florida released the following statement regarding passage of the new rule: