Former St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson joins Trump's Department of Homeland Security

Former St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson is the latest Floridian to take a job in the Trump administration.

Pearson announced Thursday that he is joining the Department of Homeland Security as the Senior Counselor to State and Local Law Enforcement.

Keith Pearson joins Trump administration

Keith Pearson to join Trump's Department of Homeland Security

"Together, we will make a significant impact in the safety and prosperity for all Americans," he said in a Facebook post, which included an official portrait issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

Pearson was appointed sheriff in December 2023 and served until January 2025, when Richard Del Toro was sworn in as St. Lucie County Sheriff.

Pearson is the most recent Floridian to join the Trump administration, as the president builds out what one political scientist called the "White House south."