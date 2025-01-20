Floridians in Donald Trump's administration may be beneficial to the Sunshine State

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are dozens of Floridians joining Donald Trump’s administration, including various cabinet positions and his chief of staff.

Susan MacManus, a retired political science professor from the University of South Florida, said it’s not unusual for a newly elected president to bring people from his home state. However, she said their presence will create a lot of input.

"Bottom line is this is a record input for Floridians,” MacManus said. “Not only in terms of people who end up appointed, but the fact that Mar-a-Lago is here and will be like the White House south. We will have a lot of input on both sides of the aisle.”

She said this is happening, because Florida transitioned from a swing state to a “ruby red” state for conservatives faster than any other large state.

“A lot of it is that Florida transitioned from deep purple to red state in record time,” MacManus said. “But, that doesn’t happen from elected officials that happens from party people to pollsters.”

She said it’s unclear how the various departures will affect the state party as there are special elections upcoming to fill vacancies and Trump weighs in on various political actions.

Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power said it’s helpful to have Floridians in power when a natural disaster, like a hurricane occurs in state. He also said policies in Florida could go national as fellow party members recognized the state party’s electoral success.

“Florida is the epicenter of the political universe,” Power said. “Everyone wants to be Florida and we’re happy to share the model that works here in Florida with the rest of the country.”

The Florida Democratic Party didn’t make its chair, Nikki Fried, available for questions. But, the agency did send the following statement:

“It’s not a day where we can celebrate the strength of our democracy or the victory of Dr. King’s dream — instead, it’s a day where we have to worry about what life will be for the next four years. No matter what Democrats are feeling today, Donald Trump can’t be allowed to break our spirits.”

Moné Holder, who helps run a nonprofit political group trying to build black and brown communities called Florida Rising, said she’s concerned how various executive orders will affect marginalized communities.

“This is something we’ve already seen,” Holder said. “We will continue to see anti-Black, anti-immigrant, anti-Latino policies that come forth that really attack marginalized communities, ramping up during this Trump administration.”