Former Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager named new chief of Longboat Key Police Department

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — Delray Beach's former police chief is heading to Florida's west coast for his next job.

Chief Russ Mager announced earlier this month that he was leaving the Delray Beach Police Department after serving at the helm since 2022.

Delray Beach police chief resigning, previously cited staffing shortages

Mager's resignation came amid deadlock contract negotiations for the city's police department between the city of Delray Beach and the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

Now, the town of Longboat Key announced Thursday that Mager was selected to lead their police department, citing that he "served with distinction" for 29 years at the Delray Beach Police Department.

"Mager has a proven record in areas including strategic planning, labor relations, budget management and community policing," the town said in an online statement.

Mager was set to be formally introduced to the town commission on June 27 and will plan to assume command on Aug. 4.

Longboat Key is a barrier island in Manatee and Sarasota counties, with a population of about 7,500 people.

The town's website says it has 19 full-time police officers, two part-time officers and three civilian employees.