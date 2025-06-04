Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager resigning

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The police chief of Delray Beach is resigning, the city confirmed.

WPTV learned of the resignation on Wednesday.

Chief Russ Mager has held the position since 2022, when he replaced outgoing Chief Javaro Sims, who retired at the end of August.

Mager has been with the Delray Beach Police Department (DBPD) for 29 years, serving in many leadership roles throughout his career.

The resignation comes amid deadlock contract negotiations for the city's police department between the city of Delray Beach and the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

WPTV's Joel Lopez learned back in May that a number of Delray Beach police officers are leaving the department to join the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO told WPTV that the agency is currently processing, or interviewing seven officers from the DBPD and that PBSO has hired 11 former DBPD officers in the past two years.

The city of Delray Beach told WPTV that there are 15 sworn officer positions open right now out of 174 sworn positions and that 12 DBPD officers have resigned for various reasons since negotiations began last August.

Contract negotiations between the city of Delray Beach and the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association are currently at an impasse.

This is a developing story.