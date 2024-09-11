Floridians Protecting Freedom to sue state for 'misinformation' about Amendment 4

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Floridians Protecting Freedom said they plan to file a lawsuit against the State of Florida for using taxpayer funds to illegally promote what they call "misinformation" about Amendment 4 on the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration website.

The group announced the upcoming legal move during a press call Wednesday morning.

RELATED:

Elections Local What voters are saying about protecting the right to an abortion in Florida Jamie Ostroff

"We are deeply committed to exploring every legal remedy available to ensure Floridians have the ability to vote informed, and that includes a lawsuit surrounding the state-sponsored political advertisement disguised as a website and the television advertisement circulating from AHCA," said Keisha Mulfort, a spokeswoman for the ACLU of Florida.

The ACLU of Florida is filing the lawsuit on behalf of Floridians Protecting Freedom.

"It just goes to show how serious Floridians are about their money and how the government spends it," Mulfort said, "and not weaponizing its agencies against those they're supposed to serve."

The group would not go into specifics about the language in the lawsuit, but said it will be filed in the coming days.