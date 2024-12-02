Segment 1:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams offer their thoughts on President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks and the Florida feel to many of his selections.

Trump's Cabinet picks have Florida feel

Segment 2:

Crowley and Williams discuss the concerns regarding vaccines and the nomination of RFK Jr., as Health and Human Services secretary. Also, the talk of tariffs and their impact on the U.S. economy heats up.

Vaccines, tariffs among topics of debate ahead of new Trump administration

Segment 3:

Crowley offers some closing thoughts on Thanksgiving and the holiday season.