'IT'S A BIG DAY': Lois Frankel reacts to Floridian cabinet nominations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Looking ahead to President-elect Donald Trump's second administration, WPTV is digging into what it means for the people of Florida to have several cabinet nominations from their state.

“It's a big day for Florida,” Chair of the Florida Republican Party, Evan Power, said.

Power says these cabinet picks, which still have to go through their confirmation process, shows the impact Florida is having on the national political stage.

“It's a big tip to the cap of what we've done here in Florida as the conservative beacon of freedom,” Power said. “And I think it means good things for our country, because not only is Florida successful, but now we're going to make the country successful.”

Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel told WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman that, because of previous relationships with nominees like Senator Marco Rubio, she believes she'll be able to reach across the aisle in a bipartisan fashion and get things done for the people of her district.

"I look forward to working with (Trump's) administration in terms of trying to do what's best for Palm Beach County," Frankel said. "Where we can find common ground. We should do that, but where I must resist, I will. And you know, if it's something is extreme, if it's going to hurt my constituency, of course, I will resist, but let's hope that we can find as much common ground as possible.