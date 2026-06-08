Florida's Earthquake History: When distant tremors reach the Sunshine State

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday's 6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba is not the first time Florida residents have felt the ground shake because of seismic events hundreds of miles away.

Despite there being no documented active fault lines in Florida, below are some notable earthquakes felt recently in the Sunshine State.

6.1 magnitude earthquake off Cuba felt in Florida

In February 2024, residents across the Treasure Coast felt the ground shake after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit off Florida's east coast.

The USGS said that this earthquake happened about 100 miles east of Cape Canaveral in the Atlantic Ocean.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE FROM FEBRUARY 2024 BELOW:

'It was a rumble:' Indian River County residents describe feeling 4.0 magnitude earthquake

In January 2020, residents in Miami felt the ground shake from a 7.7 earthquake that hit off the coast of Jamaica.

That quake was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE FROM 2020 BELOW:

Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, seismic activity is rare in Florida, and no earthquakes have had an epicenter in Florida.

"This is because there are no documented active faults in the State. Shaking felt in Florida comes from earthquakes either in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, or from the small fault line that is northeast of the State near Charleston, South Carolina," according to the FDEM website.

According to USGS, Florida is classified as a stable geological area, which means that damage from any shaking or tremors felt from an earthquake is expected to be minimal.

Did you feel Monday's quake? If so, you can report it to the USGS here.

